First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 16,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,610. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

