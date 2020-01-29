First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 167,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,103. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

