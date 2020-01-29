First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 196,848 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,848 shares during the quarter. AES comprises approximately 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.05% of AES worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

AES traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 57,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

