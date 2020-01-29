First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,982 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,028. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

