First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.64.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $281.44. 13,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

