First Quadrant L P CA Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 17.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $202,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 208,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

