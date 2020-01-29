First Quadrant L P CA Has $10.44 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,079. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

