First Quadrant L P CA Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.37% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. 1,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

