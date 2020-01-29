First Quadrant L P CA Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

GNTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 19,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,304. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.