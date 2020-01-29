First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 3,695,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,997,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

