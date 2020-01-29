First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.36% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 725,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.66%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 201.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

