First Quadrant L P CA Sells 10,135 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

