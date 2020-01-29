First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. Silgan makes up 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.24% of Silgan worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Silgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 145,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

