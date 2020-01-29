First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up approximately 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.15% of IDACORP worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,246 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 189,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,780 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,928 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,934. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. ValuEngine downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.