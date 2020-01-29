First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 5.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,145,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 446,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 764,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,760. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.