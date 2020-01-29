FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.32-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. FirstCash also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

