FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. FirstCash also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

