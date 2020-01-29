FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE FE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 107,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,493. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

