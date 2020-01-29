FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSV opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

