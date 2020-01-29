FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

TSE:FSV opened at C$133.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$125.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.24. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$105.47 and a 52-week high of C$143.26.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.