Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

