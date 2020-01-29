FLIP Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $751,164.00 and $310.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

