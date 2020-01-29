FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

