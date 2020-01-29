Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. 48,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,580. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

