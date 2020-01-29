Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,626. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

