Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

FTS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,594 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

