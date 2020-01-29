Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a C$55.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.91.

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,549. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$46.11 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

