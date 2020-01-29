Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

