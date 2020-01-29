Fortuna (FOTA) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Fortuna has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and FCoin. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $266,481.00 and approximately $7,819.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

