Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FBHS opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $2,420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 83.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

