Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.03 EPS.

FBHS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,474. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.