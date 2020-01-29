FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

