Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 594,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 200,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $60.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

