Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 1,352,788 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 3,185,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,700. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

