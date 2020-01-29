FREE Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. FREE Coin has a market cap of $836,449.00 and approximately $20,231.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

