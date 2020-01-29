Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Director Buys $508,050.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 22,377,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,929,855. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

