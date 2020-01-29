Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 8,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.73 and a beta of 1.08. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

