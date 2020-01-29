Friendz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,677.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $63,677.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,940,488 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

