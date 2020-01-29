Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.05 ($43.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on FPE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE opened at €37.30 ($43.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.88. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.