FujiCoin (FJC) Hits Market Cap of $235,700.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $235,700.00 and $8.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,362.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.01885151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.04094960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00644115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00131542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00748979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009633 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00675124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,524,267,109 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

