Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

