Fusion Reaches Market Cap of $5.76 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000194 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,368.89 or 1.00228695 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.