FuzeX (FXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,805.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $816,994.00 and approximately $4,805.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Allbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, COSS, Token Store, IDEX, CPDAX, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

