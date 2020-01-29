FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Mylan NV Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mylan in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.