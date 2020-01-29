FY2019 Earnings Estimate for PNM Resources Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 351,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PNM Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

