FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issued By William Blair

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.44. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

