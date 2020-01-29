FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $33.62. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $32.59 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27,533.3% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.