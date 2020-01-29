FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Crawford & Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

