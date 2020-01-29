FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $8.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.28. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

