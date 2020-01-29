FY2019 EPS Estimates for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Cut by Analyst

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AlarmCom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

